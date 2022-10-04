Winnipeg police find missing 13-year-old during firearm investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have found a missing 13-year-old girl while responding to a firearm report at a home in the city’s North End.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue for a report of a man with a gun inside a residence on Monday at 3:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, they saw a man and woman leaving the house – the pair ignored police instructions but were ultimately safely taken into custody, police say.

A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was seized during this time – the man who had it was also arrested for an unrelated carjacking back in May.

Several other people left the home and were stopped by officers, including a 20-year-old man who had been arrested for an unrelated shooting in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street last Thursday.

A 17-year-old from Winnipeg was also charged and detained.

Among the people leaving the house was the 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

According to police, the girl had been reported missing at 1:28 a.m. Monday after last being seen Sunday at around 7:10 p.m. leaving her home.

There’s no evidence to suggest she was there against her will, police say.

The investigation by the major crimes unit continues.

