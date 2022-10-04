COVID-19: HKPR reports 6 new hospitalizations, 3 new ICU admissions over past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 105 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new hospitalized cases including three new ICU admissions over the past week.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon, covering Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 110 — up from 77 reported on Sept. 28. Among the active cases are 60 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 47 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 125 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been an additional 13 probable deaths. To date in 2022, there have been 62 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, with 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: Three new hospitalizations and three new ICU admissions. In 2022, there have been 226 hospitalized cases and 354 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 35 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for three patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,552 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,829 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,353 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 743 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Story continues below advertisement

Access Community Service group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 3. Access Community Service group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

group home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3. Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 3. Empire Crossing retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared Oct. 3. Victoria Manor (Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27

(Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27 Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated.

Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated. Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated.

Outbreaks declared over:

Adelaide Place Senior Living Community in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14 and lifted on Oct. 3

in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14 and lifted on Oct. 3 Community Living group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home. Lifted on Sept. 30.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home. Lifted on Sept. 30. Warkworth Institution (unit 5): Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reported 19 active cases among inmates on Sept. 26. Outbreak was declared over on Oct. 1.

Advertisement