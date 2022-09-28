COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 new hospitalized cases, decline in active cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 77 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalized cases over the past week.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 77 — down from 99 reported on Sept. 21. Among the active cases are 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 57 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 124 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Sept. 12. There have been an additional 13 probable deaths. To date in 2022, there have been 62 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, with 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: Three new hospitalizations were reported but no ICU admissions, increasing the total in 2022 to 226. Since the pandemic was declared in 2020, there have been 347 hospitalized cases, led by 162 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 32 ICU admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for two patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,405 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,713 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,289 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 734 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Victoria Manor (Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27

(Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27 Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated.

Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated. Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated. Community Living group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home. Adelaide Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14

in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14 Warkworth Institution (unit 5): Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 19 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 26.