HKPR launches respiratory diseases dashboard focusing on COVID-19 and influenza activity

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has launched a new Respiratory Diseases Dashboard that will provide information on COVID-19 and influenza.

The health unit’s data is for its jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Northumberland County.

The revised dashboard will still provide localized epidemiological information on COVID-19 activity including daily case counts, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, outbreaks, and laboratory testing, but will also include a detailed overall summary of the respiratory season that also includes influenza information.

“We really wanted to provide our community with a data tool that provides both localized influenza and COVID-19 activity indicators and trends in a visual and impactful way,” said Fiona Kelly, the health unit’s director of Foundational Standards and Chief Nursing Official.

Story continues below advertisement

The new Respiratory Diseases Dashboard is separated into three sections: overview, COVID-19 activity, and influenza activity.

The epidemiological reporting for influenza activity will include the following data:

Graphs reporting on hospitalization and emergency department visits by age group and municipality.

Influenza activity and severity will be reported seasonally beginning in September.

Comparison graphs showcasing past respiratory seasons from 2017-2020 (the 2020-2022 respiratory seasons will not be provided due to the abnormal influenza seasons because of pandemic activity).

The epidemiological reporting for COVID-19 activity has revisions including graphs on the length of the pandemic with testing changes this year along with wastewater surveillance data from Cobourg, Lindsay and Minden condensed into one graph and colour-coded by site.

The dashboard will be released weekly on Tuesdays (excluding statutory holidays), within one consolidated report and available on the HKPR District Health Unit’s website.



The epidemiological data is based on data entered in the Public Health Case and Contact Management Solution, Integrated Public Health Information (iPHIS), Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance (ACES) and Ontario Laboratories Information System (OLIS) as of 11:59 p.m. the previous Saturday.

Data update

As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, the health unit did not report any influenza cases within its jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement

For COVID-19 activity, between Sept. 18-24, there were 77 new cases and six new hospitalizations reported. The health unit no longer provides a detailed breakdown of where any of the cases are based.

There were also three new outbreaks. The following outbreaks are active:

Victoria Manor (Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27

(Macmillan unit) in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 27 Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated.

Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Southbridge Care Homes reports 12 residents have tested positive. The residents are fully vaccinated. Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Southbridge Care Homes reports two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fully vaccinated. Community Living group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home. Adelaide Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14

in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14 Warkworth Institution (unit 5): Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 19 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 26 — four more cases since an update issued on Sept. 19.

There’s still time to book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Lindsay Exhibition Centre for Sept 28 (tomorrow) & 29, where the bivalent + pediatric vaccine will be available for those eligible! Appts required: https://t.co/pyLDG36DVZ #Boosted @kawarthalakes pic.twitter.com/ENbHpQ676F — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) September 27, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Declared resolved:

Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7 and lifted on Sept. 25.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7 and lifted on Sept. 25. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26. and lifted on Sept. 25.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26. and lifted on Sept. 25. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Sept. 13 as a facility-wide outbreak; lifted on Sept. 22