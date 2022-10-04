RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

On what would have been her 22nd birthday, the family of Kendara Ballantyne is appealing to the public for answers in her 2019 death, which RCMP investigators are now calling a homicide.

On Aug. 6, 2019, Kendara Ballantyne’s remains were found near the University Colle of the North in the Pas, Man. She had been reported missing on July 26, 2019.

“It’s been three years since Kendara’s remains were found — three years without her in our lives. Oct. 4 was her birthday,” said Lorraine Packo, Ballantyne’s aunt.

“We always celebrated this day with her. Kendara would have been 22 years old. Since her death, we all feel the void and it’s indescribable.”

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts and activities at the end of June 2019 or any other information related to her disappearance and death to call the RCMP Tip Line at 431-489-8106.

“We need closure; we need justice for Kendara. My family and I have been and will continue to raise awareness to her case,” Packo said.

“We need to ensure that she is not forgotten. We need to keep saying her name. Please, if anyone has any information, come forward.”

