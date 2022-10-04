SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays to bring fall boost to local businesses

By Rosa Saba The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 1:00 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays clinching home field advantage for the American League wild card series will bring a much-needed boost to local businesses this fall.

The Blue Jays secured the top wild-card seed in the American League Monday thanks to the Seattle Mariners losing to the Detroit Tigers and their own win against the Baltimore Orioles, meaning the best-of-three series will take place at the Rogers Centre starting Friday.

Blue Jays advance to playoffs
Paul Bognar, president of Service Inspired Restaurants, which owns multiple restaurants along Front Street including The Loose Moose and Jack Astor’s, says business more than doubles during this kind of event.

After more than two years of subdued business due to COVID-19-related restrictions, he says restaurants will appreciate the fall uptick in sales from baseball fans.

The Blue Jays last made the playoffs in 2020 but pandemic-related restrictions did not allow for any at-home games.

The last time Toronto played a post-season game at the Rogers Centre was 2016, when they lost to Cleveland in the American League Championship Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
