Alberta designates Oct. 4 Sisters in Spirit Day: ‘We remember who they were’

Marches, vigils and other events of remembrance across Alberta on Tuesday marked the annual Sisters in Spirit Day.

Each year on Oct. 4, loved ones, communities members and allies honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit individuals.

“We celebrate their lives, we remember them, we bring our drums, we bring our song, we bring our spirits to this event, so that we may remember who they were as our loved ones before they were taken,” explained Josie Nepinak, the executive director of Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society.

Sisters in Spirit Day is an initiative driven and led by Indigenous women and the Native Women’s Association of Canada, which began in 2005 to conduct research and raise awareness of the alarmingly high violence against Indigenous women and girls in Canada. The project inspired community-led vigils and events across Canada annually on Oct. 4.

On Tuesday, the province announced it was officially designating Oct. 4 as Sisters in Spirit Day in Alberta from this year forward.

“On this day, we honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people (MMIWG2S+),” said Rick Wilson, Alberta’s minister of Indigenous Relations, in a statement.

“We also keep their families and loved ones in our hearts and remind ourselves why we must continue to address this ongoing crisis.

“Please try to take part in one of the many events being held today across Alberta,” he added. “Let this day be a reminder that we must all focus on this serious issue every day of the year.”

View image in full screen Sisters in Spirit march in Calgary, Alta., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Global News

Nepinak has been organizing Sisters in Spirit events in Calgary for many years. For her, it’s incredibly personal. Her aunt was killed in 1977.

“We have not had any closure to her death,” she said. “I do this for her children and now, for her grandchildren.

“I remember her very, very well and she was taken away from us far too soon by a very violent act,” Nepinak said. “And so, not only for her, but also for the families across the country who are grieving, who continue to ask for justice, who continue to seek answers, and to bring awareness around safety and social justice for victims of violence.”

Nepinak was one of four Indigenous women (and three MLAs) on a provincial working committee that established Alberta’s approach to the national MMIW report. She said, after “a year-and-a-half of blood, sweat and tears,” the committee and Minister Wilson were able to present their recommendations on June 3.

Nepinak and her team have also been working with the Calgary police on developing protocol for how police engage with Indigenous communities when there’s a missing or murdered person or suspicious death. She said the police service has been very engaged in the process.

Activist Michelle Robinson also attended the march in Calgary on Tuesday.

“I’m here today to march for all of our lost Indigenous sisters, all of our women, all of our two-spirit who are marginalized because of their race and their gender. Racism and gendered violence is the foundation of Canada, and that’s why I march today.

“This is a huge issue. And Canadian white women generally ignore us, so that’s why, of course, it perpetuates. They would rather have their own voice over our voice. And, I mean, the foundation of the women’s right to vote was done on the back of Metis woman right here in Calgary,” Robinson said.

The Awo Taan Healing Lodge provides support services, rooted in traditional Indigenous teachings, that include prevention, intervention, and healing to anyone affected by any form of abuse.

The Alberta government said a red dress from the lodge is on public display at the Queen Elizabeth II Building in memory of the more than 1,200 MMIW across Canada.

View image in full screen Sisters in Spirit march in Calgary, Alta., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Global News

In a message on Twitter, the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton wrote: “We cannot ignore that sexual violence continues to be used as a tool in the genocide of Indigenous communities and is closely tied to the devastating issue of MMIWG2S+.

“At SACE, we remember those that are missing and have been killed and commit to doing our part to address this devastating issue.”

In addition to the working group, Wilson said the province is already engaged in other projects that will seek the input of Indigenous women to find solutions to the crisis.

“I have heard too many heartbreaking stories and I have seen the pain of too many Indigenous women who have experienced violence,” Wilson said.

“That’s why I am pleased to announce the members of the Premier’s Council on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls soon.

“This council will use the Alberta Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Roadmap to guide concrete actions to help make Alberta a safer place for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit plus (2S+) people.

“Ending the MMIWG2S+ crisis is a priority for our government, and it is an issue close to my heart. We will continue working to find lasting solutions and provide opportunities for healing for the loved ones and families of MMIWG2S+.”

