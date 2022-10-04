Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SaltWire newspapers in Atlantic Canada to stop publishing print editions on Mondays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal Gazette’s Monday print newspaper edition to end as Postmedia announces ‘reader habit’ changes' Montreal Gazette’s Monday print newspaper edition to end as Postmedia announces ‘reader habit’ changes
The Montreal Gazette will no longer be printing its Monday edition of its newspaper, announced Postmedia on Thursday. This comes as the company says the decision reflects the "rapidly changing news consumption habits of readers, the needs of our advertisers and the escalating costs of printing and delivering a printed product." Global's Phil Carpenter has more – Sep 22, 2022

The four daily newspapers owned by the SaltWire Network in Atlantic Canada will soon stop publishing on Mondays, though there will be digital editions.

In a story published Tuesday, SaltWire said the change takes effect Oct. 17 at the Chronicle Herald in Halifax, the Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S., the Guardian in Charlottetown and the Telegram in St. John’s, N.L.

SaltWire’s chief operating officer, Ian Scott, says rising costs are to blame.

Read more: SaltWire Network announces over 100 layoffs

He says the change won’t have an impact on newsroom staffing levels.

Scott says the Monday print editions typically generated the least amount of advertising revenue.

Trending Stories

The announcement follows a similar one last month by Postmedia, which said its newspapers in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal would stop publishing Monday print editions on Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

SaltWire says it plans to expand its weekend papers.

“While readers accustomed to holding a physical Monday newspaper in their hands will no longer be able to do so, the four publications will continue to produce digital editions on Mondays featuring local stories, opinion pieces and other content,” Scott said.

“What we’re looking to do is to expand the Saturday (paper) with some added puzzles and comic strips and things of that nature, so the reader who chooses either to buy it on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday will have an opportunity to pick it up and have something more than just today’s standard weekend edition.”

The Telegram in Newfoundland stopped producing a Sunday edition in 2008, and the Chronicle Herald in Halifax stopped producing a Sunday edition in 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Journalism tagNewspapers tagChronicle Herald tagSaltWire Network tagGuardian tagTelegram tagCape Breton Post tagCharlottetown Guardian tagSt. John's Telegram tagprint news tagTelegram newspaper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers