SaltWire Network announces over 100 layoffs

SaltWire Network Inc. has announced that 109 employees who were on temporary layoff will no longer work for the company.

Ian Scott, chief operating officer and executive vice-president for SaltWire, confirmed the layoffs to Global News Tuesday afternoon.

“On Tuesday, SaltWire gave notice to 109 people, who were on temporary layoff, to let them know their positions would be ending with the company,” the statement reads. “The company is continuing to provide health benefits for all those impacted as well as salary continuation for those with longer service.”

Scott said employees from all areas of the business are impacted by this announcement.

On March 24, SaltWire announced it would be laying off 250 staff members across the chain of papers, amounting to 40 per cent of its staff.

The effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on advertising sales is being blamed for the most recent round of layoffs.

“The staff notified (Tuesday) have contributed to SaltWire’s mission to provoke thought and action for the betterment of our communities in innumerable ways and they will be greatly missed,” the statement continues.

“We thank them for their dedicated service and are committed to supporting them as they embark on their job searches.”

Despite the announcement, a number of employees remain on a temporary layoff as the company continues plans to return publications and services in response to market demand.

Mark Lever, president and CEO of the SaltWire Network, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

SaltWire Network was created in April 2017 and is the largest newspaper chain in the region.