Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to 3 scientists for work on quantum science

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2022 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'Svante Pääbo of Sweden wins Nobel Prize in medicine for work on human evolution' Svante Pääbo of Sweden wins Nobel Prize in medicine for work on human evolution
WATCH: Svante Pääbo of Sweden wins Nobel Prize in medicine for work on human evolution

Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for “pioneering quantum information science.”

Read more: Swedish scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine for work on human evolution

“Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly developing field,” said Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel committee. “It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.”

“Its origin can be traced to that of quantum mechanics,” she said. “Its predictions have opened doors to another world, and it has also shaken the very foundations of how we interpret measurements.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Physicist uses different kinds of pastries to explain the work which won Nobel prize in physics' Physicist uses different kinds of pastries to explain the work which won Nobel prize in physics
Physicist uses different kinds of pastries to explain the work which won Nobel prize in physics – Oct 4, 2016

While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns _ tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time – their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.

Trending Stories

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists _ Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi _ whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.

Read more: Canadian-born David Card named as Nobel prize winner in economics

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Story continues below advertisement

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nobel Prize tagPhysics tagNobel Prize Winners tagNobel Prize in Physics tagNobel Prize awards tagNobel Prize awards 2022 tagNobel Prize news tagNobel Prize physics 2022 tagquantum information science tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers