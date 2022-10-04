Kelowna taxi drivers prepare for potential transit strike

With a potential BC Transit strike looming, at least one Kelowna cab company says it’s preparing for a possible rise in customers.

Over the past six weeks, Central Okanagan bus drivers have increased their job action. This includes not wearing uniforms, not enforcing toll payments and refusing overtime hours.

BC Transit workers announced that they will go on strike if negotiations do not improve by Wednesday. After a similar strike a few years ago, Kelowna Cabs is ready to see a similar rise in fares.

“We’ve been watching it very closely and the thing with us is, we can adjust our fleet. The more cars we need the more we can have on the road,” said Roy Paulson, spokesperson for Kelowna Cabs, adding that the company’s full fleet will be available to handle the overflow.

Kelowna Cabs isn’t alone in preparing for a potential strike. Students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) have been seeking alternative transportation methods ahead of the potential strike. Paulson says the cab company wants to give students some relief.

“We’re going to be giving a 10 per cent discount to the students that are going to and from UBCO as long as they show us their student card. We want to be there for everybody.”

Kelowna Cabs will also have extra cars available for West Kelowna riders.

“I do know that there are some there that depend on transit and they have to go all the way from the westside to UBCO. It’s quite a costly fare.”

Paulson says even though more cabs will be on the road, wait times could double by up to 20 minutes.

