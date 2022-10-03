Quebec election: Conservative leader Eric Duhaime defeated in Chauveau riding

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime has been defeated in the Quebec City-area riding of Chauveau, Global News projects.

Duhaime, who was seeking to enter the national assembly for the first time, lost to incumbent Sylvain Levesque of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), who are projected to win a second majority government.

The Conservatives rose in the polls by harnessing the public’s anger toward COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s unclear whether that anger will translate into seats.

The party’s lone seat before the election, held in Iberville by former CAQ MNA Claire Samson, swung back to the CAQ on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Duhaime credited his party for “raising the turnout” among voters who don’t normally vote to cast a ballot.

Under Duhaime, the Conservative Party of Quebec has grown from winning less than two per cent of the popular vote in 2018 to polling in the mid-teens, but had yet to earn a seat Monday night.

The other party leaders fared better: beyond CAQ Leader Francois Legault, Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade and Quebec solidaire co-spokespeople Manon Masse and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois were all re-elected to their Montreal-area ridings.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was trailing in his riding of Camille-Laurin, but that race has yet to be called.

More to come…