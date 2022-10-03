Menu

Quebec election results: Live, real-time numbers from the 2022 vote

It’s election day in Quebec.

Voters across the province are set to choose which party will form the next government. When polls close at 8p.m. EST, Global News will have live, real-time results from all 125 ridings, so you can see who’s winning in your riding and which party won the most votes in the Quebec election.

How to get live, real-time election results for the Quebec election

The map above will allow you to navigate through each of Quebec’s 125 ridings, and see live, real-time results as votes in ridings across the province are counted.

Global News also has a profile for each of the 125 ridings so you can find your riding and see who is winning.

The visualization below will also update in real-time but will show you how the popular vote is split throughout the province and how each party is faring compared to the 2018 Quebec election.

