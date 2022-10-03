Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police name man wanted in connection with alleged subway station sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 9:40 pm
Police have named the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a Toronto subway station. View image in full screen
Police have named the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a Toronto subway station. Toronto police / handout

Police have named the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said on Sept. 27 at around 5:46 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at Royal York subway station. Police alleged a 13-year-old girl and her mother were approached by a man.

Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Read more: Police seek suspect after girl, 13, reportedly sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station

“Both the mom and the girl were able (to) walk away from the man,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories

According to police, the man boarded an eastbound train and fled the area.

In an update Monday, Toronto police said 34-year-old Sean Keddo-Green was wanted for one count of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is encouraged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in to the nearest police station,” police said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTTC tagTPS tagToronto Subway tagRoyal York subway station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers