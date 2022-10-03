Toronto police name man wanted in connection with alleged subway station sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police have named the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said on Sept. 27 at around 5:46 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at Royal York subway station. Police alleged a 13-year-old girl and her mother were approached by a man.

Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

“Both the mom and the girl were able (to) walk away from the man,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the man boarded an eastbound train and fled the area.

In an update Monday, Toronto police said 34-year-old Sean Keddo-Green was wanted for one count of sexual assault.

“He is encouraged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in to the nearest police station,” police said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson