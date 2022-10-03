Menu

Traffic

Northbound travel restricted after collision north of Grande Priaire, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 6:43 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Northbound traffic has been reduced to a single lane near Clairmont, Alta., just north of Grande Prairie after a truck and a semi-truck collided Monday.

RCMP officers warned drivers passing through the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 725 of delays, as they carry out an investigation.

Read more: Trail, B.C., mother killed in head-on crash, four children injured

Police did not mention the state of the drivers or if there were any passengers in either vehicle in the news release sent out Monday afternoon.

