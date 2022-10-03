Northbound travel restricted after collision north of Grande Priaire, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Northbound traffic has been reduced to a single lane near Clairmont, Alta., just north of Grande Prairie after a truck and a semi-truck collided Monday.

RCMP officers warned drivers passing through the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 725 of delays, as they carry out an investigation.

Police did not mention the state of the drivers or if there were any passengers in either vehicle in the news release sent out Monday afternoon.

Advertisement