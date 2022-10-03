Trail, B.C., mother killed in head-on crash, four children injured

Send this page to someone via email

A mother of four children from Trail, B.C., was killed Saturday when a truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck her SUV head-on, RCMP said.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 near Hanna Drive, when a northbound Ford pickup entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the woman’s southbound Chevrolet SUV, police said.

RCMP said the 34-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was killed and her four children, aged eight to 14, were injured in the crash.

“The children’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening,” RCMP said in a press release. “The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured. Everyone involved is from the local area.”

Driver impairment has been ruled out as a cause of this crash, RCMP said.

BC Highway Patrol Nelson and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam video showing the Ford pickup before the collision.

Anyone with information can contact BC Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180, citing file 2022-5332.