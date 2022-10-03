3 people killed in fiery head-on crash on Highway 654 near Barrhead

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were killed when two vehicles collided on a secondary highway north of Edmonton Monday morning.

Barrhead RCMP said the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV happened on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, around 7:45 a.m.

RCMP, emergency services and STARS air ambulance all responded, although the latter said it was later stood down because their services were not medically required.

It’s believed the pickup truck was heading west on Highway 654 and crossed the centre line, colliding head on with an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV died on scene, RCMP said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup became trapped inside the vehicle, which caught on fire as a result of the collision. They also died, police said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not released and RCMP said there were no other details available as the investigation continues.

The scene was about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.