Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 found dead in Oliver, B.C. trailer; RCMP tight-lipped

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 5:10 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

South Okanagan Mounties are keeping fairly tight-lipped about an investigation into the deaths of two people.

Click to play video: 'Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious' Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious
Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious – Sep 17, 2022

It was Saturday morning when police were called to a rural property in Oliver near the Loose Bay campground on Secrest Hill Road.

Trending Stories

They discovered two people dead inside a travel trailer.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Body of B.C. man who drowned while trying to save his dog has been found' Body of B.C. man who drowned while trying to save his dog has been found
Body of B.C. man who drowned while trying to save his dog has been found – Aug 4, 2022

Police told Global News it’s not yet known if criminality is involved.

No further details are being released at this time, including the gender or ages of the people found deceased, but the investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagB.C. tagoliver tagMounties tagSecrest Hill Road tagLoose Bay tagtwo found dead in trailer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers