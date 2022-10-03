2 found dead in Oliver, B.C. trailer; RCMP tight-lipped

Send this page to someone via email

South Okanagan Mounties are keeping fairly tight-lipped about an investigation into the deaths of two people.

It was Saturday morning when police were called to a rural property in Oliver near the Loose Bay campground on Secrest Hill Road.

They discovered two people dead inside a travel trailer.

Police told Global News it’s not yet known if criminality is involved.

No further details are being released at this time, including the gender or ages of the people found deceased, but the investigation is ongoing.