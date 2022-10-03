Justin Trudeau bungee jumps in celebration of son’s birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a big leap of faith this weekend — but it had nothing to do with politics or policy.

Instead, Trudeau threw caution to the wind Sunday and launched himself off Canada’s tallest bungee jumping platform.

Looking like a stereotypical Canadian, the prime minister wore a red lumberjack jacket, jeans and boots as he dove off of the 60-metre tall bungee platform at Great Canadian Bungee in Chelsea, Que.

Video posted to social media by Great Canadian Bungee shows Trudeau psyching himself up before he crossed his arms in front of his chest and took the jump, diving head-first into the lagoon below.

You can hear Trudeau yelling out as he takes the plunge, before his head briefly splashes down into the water.

The prime minister’s jump was a last-minute decision. The government explains that he was there to support his two eldest children, Xavier, 14, and Ella-Grace, 13, in their own jumps and was persuaded to take the plunge himself.

“You never know who you will encounter on the bungee tower at Great Canadian Bungee! Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to jump this morning with his son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace,” the company said in an Instagram post.

“Props to them on some fantastic jumps and even some water dips!”

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his hair a bit wet during the plunge. Courtesy / Great Canadian Bungee

The family dive was done to celebrate Xavier’s birthday. Both Trudeau and his son requested the “water dip” experience.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the outing to Global News.

“Yes, ahead of his son’s birthday, the Prime Minister took his kids out for an activity in the National Capital Region on Sunday,” a spokesperson said.

