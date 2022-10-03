Selkirk man facing a dozen charges after chaotic arrest scene

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Selkirk, Man., is in custody facing a dozen charges after an RCMP officer was attacked during a chaotic arrest, police say.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon, when Selkirk RCMP were called about a stabbing at a McLean Avenue home.

Police said the suspect had tried to flee the scene, and had been spotted driving erratically in the area with the victim clinging to the hood of his car.

When officers tracked the vehicle down, the suspect drove directly at police, almost causing a head-on collision.

When the suspect got out of the car, police said, he became combative and threatened then hit an officer, who used a taser to subdue him.

The officer had minor injuries as a result, and the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 33, was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired driving, mischief, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and disturbing the peace.

