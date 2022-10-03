Menu

Politics

Alberta UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith says if elected, she won’t call early election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s UCP leadership race entering final days' Alberta’s UCP leadership race entering final days
WATCH ABOVE: Albertans will find out who their next premier will be in just a few days. The UCP leadership race comes to a close on Thursday. Kendra Slugoski reports.

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith says if she wins this week’s vote and becomes the next Alberta premier, she would not call an early election to seek a broad mandate on her policy ideas.

Smith, the perceived front-runner in the race, says the public tends to punish leaders who call an early election.

Read more: Alberta UCP leadership race likely doing ‘serious damage’ to party’s brand: pollster

She says she would wait until the next scheduled election in May 2023, but believes she has a mandate now to proceed with her plans.

Smith has said she would immediately pass an Alberta sovereignty act, which would allow the province to ignore federal laws and court rulings deemed not in its interest.

Trending Stories

Read more: UCP candidates denounce Danielle Smith’s proposed sovereignty act as ‘constitutional fairytale’

Story continues below advertisement

Legal experts, some of Smith’s leadership rivals and Premier Jason Kenney have labelled the act not only illegal but a recipe for constitutional and economic chaos.

Smith has also talked about revamping the health system by using health spending accounts and firing the board of Alberta Health Services, which oversees the front-line delivery of care.

Monday is the last day for advance voting, as seven candidates dig in for the final campaign push before UCP members select a new leader to replace Kenney on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor discusses UCP leadership vote' Edmonton mayor discusses UCP leadership vote
Edmonton mayor discusses UCP leadership vote
© 2022 The Canadian Press
