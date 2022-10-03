Menu

Entertainment

Former Beatle’s Winnipeg show nixed due to positive COVID-19 test

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 1:18 pm
Ringo Starr View image in full screen
Ringo Starr. Photo: Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA Press/CP Images

Bad news for Ringo Starr fans: the former Beatle and his All Starr Band won’t be stopping in at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as planned.

True North Sports + Entertainment confirmed Monday that the band’s tour has been put on hold due to Starr, 82, contracting COVID-19.

Read more: Paul McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 fans

The plug has also been pulled on shows in Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Alta., and two B.C. dates planned for later this week.

Fans who have tickets to Tuesday’s gig can get refunds at the point of purchase.

Click to play video: 'Documentary ‘Get Back’ makes new revelations about The Beatles' Documentary ‘Get Back’ makes new revelations about The Beatles
Documentary ‘Get Back’ makes new revelations about The Beatles – Nov 25, 2021

 

