Former Beatle’s Winnipeg show nixed due to positive COVID-19 test

Bad news for Ringo Starr fans: the former Beatle and his All Starr Band won’t be stopping in at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as planned.
True North Sports + Entertainment confirmed Monday that the band’s tour has been put on hold due to Starr, 82, contracting COVID-19.
The plug has also been pulled on shows in Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Alta., and two B.C. dates planned for later this week.
Fans who have tickets to Tuesday’s gig can get refunds at the point of purchase.
