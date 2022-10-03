Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron smashed by unknown vandals

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron has suffered some damage.

Vancouver police said the cauldron was damaged by two unidentified people around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Police received a report of the damage later Saturday morning.

One of the columns was smashed with glass left on the ground. The lights at the base of the column were also smashed.

Police said early estimates by a property representative put the damage in the $10,000 range.

No arrests have been made at this time, police confirm.

The cauldron was built by Terasen Gas, now called FortisBC, and was first lit during the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Games by Wayne Gretzky.

