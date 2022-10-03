Menu

Crime

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron smashed by unknown vandals

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 12:26 pm
Vancouver Olympic cauldron smashed View image in full screen
Vancouver's Olympic Cauldron was smashed early Saturday morning. Global News

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron has suffered some damage.

Vancouver police said the cauldron was damaged by two unidentified people around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Police received a report of the damage later Saturday morning.

One of the columns was smashed with glass left on the ground. The lights at the base of the column were also smashed.

Police said early estimates by a property representative put the damage in the $10,000 range.

Read more: Vancouver lights up Olympic Cauldron to support Canadians competing in Pyeongchang

No arrests have been made at this time, police confirm.

Trending Stories

The cauldron was built by Terasen Gas, now called FortisBC, and was first lit during the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Games by Wayne Gretzky.

Click to play video: 'Olympic cauldron lit for 10th anniversary of 2010 Games' Olympic cauldron lit for 10th anniversary of 2010 Games
Olympic cauldron lit for 10th anniversary of 2010 Games – Feb 12, 2020
