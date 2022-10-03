Man taken to hospital after industrial accident in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Peel Regional Police said a machine fell onto an employee in the Matheson Boulevard and Commerce Boulevard area.

Officers said a man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ministry of Labour is “on scene to investigate.”

