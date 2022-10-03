Menu

Canada

Man taken to hospital after industrial accident in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:11 am
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Peel Regional Police said a machine fell onto an employee in the Matheson Boulevard and Commerce Boulevard area.

Officers said a man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ministry of Labour is “on scene to investigate.”

