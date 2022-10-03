Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive at around 5:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.
Police said the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Road closures are in place in the area and police are advising motorists to take an alternate route.
