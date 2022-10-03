Menu

Canada

Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 7:04 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive at around 5:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Police said the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Road closures are in place in the area and police are advising motorists to take an alternate route.

