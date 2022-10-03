Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive at around 5:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Police said the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Road closures are in place in the area and police are advising motorists to take an alternate route.

COLLISION:

– Brandon Gate Dr/Goreway Dr in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Vehicle stayed on scene

– Adult Female transported to trauma by ambulance

– u/k injuries at this time

– Road closures: n/b Gorway Dr @ Brandon Gate Dr

– C/R at 5:17 a.m.

– PR22-0325952 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 3, 2022

