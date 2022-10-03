Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pilot killed in aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:41 am
Bancroft OPP say a person died following an aircraft crash on Oct. 1 in Hastings Highlands. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a person died following an aircraft crash on Oct. 1 in Hastings Highlands. Global News

Officials are investigating a fatal aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands, Ont., on Saturday night.

Bancroft OPP say just before 9 p.m., officers responded to an overdue person flying a small, amateur-built aircraft.

Police say a search of the area located the aircraft and pilot. The pilot was pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.

Trending Stories

Police did not state where exactly the crash occurred.

Read more: 2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as Jason Reynolds, 51, of Hastings Highlands Township.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, involving OPP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagPlane Crash tagTransportation Safety Board of Canada tagBancroft tagAircraft tagBancroft OPP tagFatal Plane Crash tagHastings Highlands tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers