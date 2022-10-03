Pilot killed in aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are investigating a fatal aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands, Ont., on Saturday night.

Bancroft OPP say just before 9 p.m., officers responded to an overdue person flying a small, amateur-built aircraft.

Police say a search of the area located the aircraft and pilot. The pilot was pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.

Police did not state where exactly the crash occurred.

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as Jason Reynolds, 51, of Hastings Highlands Township.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, involving OPP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

