Pilot killed in aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

Officials are investigating a fatal aircraft crash in Hastings Highlands, Ont., on Saturday night.
Bancroft OPP say just before 9 p.m., officers responded to an overdue person flying a small, amateur-built aircraft.
Police say a search of the area located the aircraft and pilot. The pilot was pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.
Trending Stories
Police did not state where exactly the crash occurred.
Read more: 2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say
Read More
On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as Jason Reynolds, 51, of Hastings Highlands Township.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, involving OPP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments