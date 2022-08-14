2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two seniors from Ottawa have died following a rural plane crash east of the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Northumberland OPP were part of a team of emergency services that attended the scene of a plane crash near a private airstrip just north of Port Hope on Saturday evening.

At around 8:51 p.m., OPP officers were informed a Cherokee Piper aircraft had crashed in a field close to a private airstrip in the area of Kellogg and Massey roads in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Police identified the two deceased as 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent, both from Ottawa.

Police have since cleared the site of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

— with files from The Canadian Press