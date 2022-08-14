Menu

Canada

2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 11:40 am
A plane crashed in a rural area of Port Hope, Ont., police say. View image in full screen
A plane crashed in a rural area of Port Hope, Ont., police say. James Davidson/Global News

Two seniors from Ottawa have died following a rural plane crash east of the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Northumberland OPP were part of a team of emergency services that attended the scene of a plane crash near a private airstrip just north of  Port Hope on Saturday evening.

Read more: Plane crash-lands near Buttonville airport, no injuries reported: police

At around 8:51 p.m., OPP officers were informed a Cherokee Piper aircraft had crashed in a field close to a private airstrip in the area of Kellogg and Massey roads in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Police identified the two deceased as 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent, both from Ottawa.

Police have since cleared the site of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

— with files from The Canadian Press

