2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

Two seniors from Ottawa have died following a rural plane crash east of the Greater Toronto Area, police say.
Northumberland OPP were part of a team of emergency services that attended the scene of a plane crash near a private airstrip just north of Port Hope on Saturday evening.
At around 8:51 p.m., OPP officers were informed a Cherokee Piper aircraft had crashed in a field close to a private airstrip in the area of Kellogg and Massey roads in the Municipality of Port Hope.
Police identified the two deceased as 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent, both from Ottawa.
Police have since cleared the site of the incident.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
— with files from The Canadian Press
