Canadian Blood Services holds donation clinic in Barrie, Ont. leading into Thanksgiving weekend

Leading up to Thanksgiving, Canadian Blood Services is holding two days of blood donation clinics in Barrie.

The clinics are happening on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 231 Bayview Dr., Unit 100, near the lakeshore.

There are 92 open appointments to fill over the two-day time span.

“Canada’s Lifeline is stronger today thanks to donors who helped restore the low reserve of blood this summer and grow the plasma supply for patients, particularly those who need immunoglobulins. But the need is constant for blood, platelets, and plasma donors,” Canadian Blood Services said in a statement.

In July, the organization reported decade-low stock due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 400,000 Canadians give blood on a regular basis.

But inventory has a shelf life – a year for frozen plasma, 42 days for red blood cells and five days for platelets – so it takes some work to ensure supply continues to meet demand.

The organization said thousands more new plasma and blood donors are needed across the country.

People can book an appointment online, on the GiveBlood app, or by calling (1-888-236-6283).

— with files from The Canadian Press