Canada

Canadian sex workers are challenging criminal laws in court. Here’s why

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 7:23 am
Click to play video: 'Policing and the sex industry calls for change' Policing and the sex industry calls for change
WATCH: Policing and the sex industry calls for change – Jan 27, 2021

An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court Monday asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform says sections of the law that criminalize advertising sexual services and communicating to buy or sell sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights.

Group coordinator Jenn Clamen says it also forces sex workers to work in unsafe, isolated conditions.

She says there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work, and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the prohibition on prostitution in 2013, saying the laws were disproportionate and overbroad.

But advocacy groups maintain the laws that were later put in place by the Harper government have failed to make things better for sex workers.

Click to play video: 'How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers' How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers
How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers – May 3, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
