Calgary police investigate after teenager shot in Southview

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday evening in the southeast community of Southview.

Police said an 18-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the leg following a shooting just before 6 p.m. near 22 Avenue and 27 Street S.E.

The young man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. A second man was also brought into the hospital with minor injuries.

A white Jeep SUV within the are marked-off by police tape could be seen with its windows completely blown out as well as damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Investigators said a potential suspect vehicle fled the scene and police are looking for a white or light grey sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

This is believed to be Calgary’s 106 shooting for the year.

2:28 Convicted killer from Alberta charged in Gastown window smashing rampage Convicted killer from Alberta charged in Gastown window smashing rampage