Crime

Calgary police investigate after teenager shot in Southview

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate after teenager shot in Southview' Calgary police investigate after teenager shot in Southview
WATCH: A teenager was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting in southeast Calgary. Global’s Gaby Rios reports.

Calgary police are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday evening in the southeast community of Southview.

Police said an 18-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the leg following a shooting just before 6 p.m. near 22 Avenue and 27 Street S.E.

The young man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. A second man was also brought into the hospital with minor injuries.

$55M worth of meth, cocaine seized after 3-year cross-border police investigation: ALERT

A white Jeep SUV within the are marked-off by police tape could be seen with its windows completely blown out as well as damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Investigators said a potential suspect vehicle fled the scene and police are looking for a white or light grey sedan.

This is believed to be Calgary’s 106 shooting for the year.

