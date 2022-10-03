Calgary police investigate after teenager shot in Southview

Calgary police are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday evening in the southeast community of Southview.
Police said an 18-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the leg following a shooting just before 6 p.m. near 22 Avenue and 27 Street S.E.
The young man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. A second man was also brought into the hospital with minor injuries.
A white Jeep SUV within the are marked-off by police tape could be seen with its windows completely blown out as well as damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Investigators said a potential suspect vehicle fled the scene and police are looking for a white or light grey sedan.
This is believed to be Calgary’s 106 shooting for the year.
