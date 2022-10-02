Menu

Crime

Suspicious package found in vehicle closes Ambassador Bridge

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 10:59 pm
A suspicious package was found in a vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge, closing North America’s busiest land border crossing connecting Detroit, Mich. and Windsor, Ont., late Sunday evening.

Motorists were asked by Windsor police to use the Detriot-Windsor Tunnel instead as the bridge would remain closed for an “undetermined period of time.”

On a daily basis, the border crossing handles roughly $400 million in goods travelling between Canada and the U.S. on a daily basis. Overall, it facilitates nearly a quarter of the trade activity between the two neighbours.

More to come.

