Thousands participate in Vancouver’s CIBC Run for the Cure after two-year hiatus

The annual CIBC Run for the Cure in Vancouver returned on Sunday after a two-year pandemic pause.

Thousands of runners and walkers showed up for the event, which took place in downtown Vancouver at Concord Community Park.

Among those running was a group of forty-one female firefighters from around the province.

“Firefighters are at greater risk of getting cancer, simply from the carcinogens and the things we are exposed to in our workplace,” said Jenn Dawkins, a Vancouver firefighter, cancer survivor and participant in the run.

“I am so excited that we have 40 firefighters out here (on Sunday).”

The group of firefighters is with Fire Service Women BC, a non-profit organization that aims to support women in the fire service industry.

The event’s goal is to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Those that organize the event said they have raised over $13 million dollars through their runs.

Funds raised go towards helping thousands of people get breast cancer treatments, providing wigs, headwear and breast prostheses, as well as community support and research, according to the CIBC Run for the Cure website.