Warning issued against Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after promotion in Kelowna, B.C.

Interior Health has issued a warning against the use of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, after flyers were found circulating in Kelowna.
According to Interior Health, leaflets have been promoting the sale of Ivermectin, which is authorized by Health Canada for human use as a prescription antiparastic drug for parasitic worm infections but not meant to prevent or treat COVID-19.
“Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” read the Interior Health social media post.
“Using this product may cause serious health problems.”
Back in October of last year, Health Canada issued a reminder to Canadians not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19, following a spike in reports to poison centres.
“It is illegal in Canada to sell or advertise a drug in a false, misleading or deceptive manner. The Department took action and directed advertisers to remove the non-compliant advertisements,” read the Health Canada release.
If you are concerned or are experiencing symptoms after using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, Health Canada advices that you call your local poison centre.
Comments