Health

Warning issued against Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after promotion in Kelowna, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 5:01 pm
Ivermectin post Kelowna View image in full screen
Interior Health issued a warning on social media after flyers advertising Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 were found in Kelowna. Interior Health / Twitter

Interior Health has issued a warning against the use of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, after flyers were found circulating in Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, leaflets have been promoting the sale of Ivermectin, which is authorized by Health Canada for human use as a prescription antiparastic drug for parasitic worm infections but not meant to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” read the Interior Health social media post.

“Using this product may cause serious health problems.”

Story continues below advertisement

Back in October of last year, Health Canada issued a reminder to Canadians not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19, following a spike in reports to poison centres.

“It is illegal in Canada to sell or advertise a drug in a false, misleading or deceptive manner. The Department took action and directed advertisers to remove the non-compliant advertisements,” read the Health Canada release.

If you are concerned or are experiencing symptoms after using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, Health Canada advices that you call your local poison centre.

