Warning issued against Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after promotion in Kelowna, B.C.

Interior Health has issued a warning against the use of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, after flyers were found circulating in Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, leaflets have been promoting the sale of Ivermectin, which is authorized by Health Canada for human use as a prescription antiparastic drug for parasitic worm infections but not meant to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” read the Interior Health social media post.

“Using this product may cause serious health problems.”

WARNING – leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin are circulating in Kelowna. Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Using this product, may cause serious health problems. pic.twitter.com/F0Y7s2nwdD — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) September 30, 2022

Back in October of last year, Health Canada issued a reminder to Canadians not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19, following a spike in reports to poison centres.

“It is illegal in Canada to sell or advertise a drug in a false, misleading or deceptive manner. The Department took action and directed advertisers to remove the non-compliant advertisements,” read the Health Canada release.

If you are concerned or are experiencing symptoms after using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, Health Canada advices that you call your local poison centre.

