1 man left with serious injuries in Abbotsford, B.C. stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Abbotsford police were on a routine patrol early Sunday morning when officers found a man suffering from a serious stab wound.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers found the 41-year-old victim in a parking lot at 31940 South Fraser Way.

“Emergency medical care was provided to the man before being transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said Const. Scott McClure.

Abby PD’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with possible information or video footage from the area, including dash cam footage, is being asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Story continues below advertisement