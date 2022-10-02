Menu

Crime

1 man left with serious injuries in Abbotsford, B.C. stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 12:30 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

Abbotsford police were on a routine patrol early Sunday morning when officers found a man suffering from a serious stab wound.

Read more: Man dead, alleged impaired driver in custody after B.C. crash

Around 5:30 a.m., officers found the 41-year-old victim in a parking lot at 31940 South Fraser Way.

“Emergency medical care was provided to the man before being transported to hospital with  serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said Const. Scott McClure.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police release sketch of man accused of assaulting youth

Abby PD’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with possible information or video footage from the area, including dash cam footage, is being asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: '1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford' 1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford
