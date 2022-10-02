Man with life-threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in Toronto

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto during the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road at around 2:17 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a man was found in front a building with stab wounds and was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
Information for a suspect has not been released by police. Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
