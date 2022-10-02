Man with life-threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto during the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road at around 2:17 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was found in front a building with stab wounds and was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Information for a suspect has not been released by police. Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Dufferin St & Rogers Rd

– police investigating

– officers have been advised that the injuries are now considered life-threatening

– any info call police 416-808-2222/1300

– ongoing investigation#GO1914644

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2022

Advertisement