Crime

Man with life-threatening injuries after overnight stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 9:33 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto during the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road at around 2:17 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was found in front a building with stab wounds and was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Trending Stories

Information for a suspect has not been released by police. Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

