Stars of TV series ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ host 2-day car auction in Shuswap

A year after auctioning off more than 550 antique cars, the gavel is coming down again at Rust Valley Restorers in the Shuswap.

Last year, the auction drew bidders from around the world, but Rust Valley Restorers T.V. personality Mike Hall kept 60 of his favourites. Now, he’s parting with even more of his collection of vehicles that need restoration work.

“I’m up to 120 again. I don’t know what happened,” said Hall.

“We’ve been generously allowed to use the storage yard from the church next door for the last three years, they’re very good people, but now they have plans to develop it. I have 30 days to have this whole lot cleared off, so either I start double stacking or I have to get rid of about 80 cars.”

The auction is also being filmed for the popular T.V. show.

“The last auction, I tried to keep Dodges because I kind of have an affinity for Dodges. This time, I’m basically trying to keep Coronets and Super Bees,” said Hall.

The auction will leave only about 25 cars on the lot for Hall and his team to restore. So far, it looks like finding buyers shouldn’t be a problem.

“We have lots of activity,” said Todd Schwindt, EG Auctions.

“We have about 600 people online who have registered to bid and about every minute since we started we keep getting new bidders.”

The auction not only attracts car enthusiasts but also fans of the popular Rust Valley Restorers show and Hall.

The Rust Valley Restorers auction wrapped up Sunday, Oct. 2