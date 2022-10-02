Menu

Lifestyle

Stars of TV series ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ host 2-day car auction in Shuswap

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 9:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Stars of Rust Valley Restorers host two-day auction' Stars of Rust Valley Restorers host two-day auction
Fans of the show Rust Valley Restorers have another chance to own a piece of Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf's collection of antique cars. Today was the first of a two-day live no reserves auction and as Sydney Morton tells us hundreds of people worldwide are bidding on the vintage vehicles that are waiting to be restored.

A year after auctioning off more than 550 antique cars, the gavel is coming down again at Rust Valley Restorers in the Shuswap.

Last year, the auction drew bidders from around the world, but Rust Valley Restorers T.V. personality Mike Hall kept 60 of his favourites. Now, he’s parting with even more of his collection of vehicles that need restoration work.

“I’m up to 120 again. I don’t know what happened,” said Hall.

“We’ve been generously allowed to use the storage yard from the church next door for the last three years, they’re very good people, but now they have plans to develop it. I have 30 days to have this whole lot cleared off, so either I start double stacking or I have to get rid of about 80 cars.”

Read more: Rust Valley Restorers: Mike Hall calls upcoming 500-plus vehicle auction ‘bittersweet’

Story continues below advertisement

The auction is also being filmed for the popular T.V. show.

“The last auction, I tried to keep Dodges because I kind of have an affinity for Dodges. This time, I’m basically trying to keep Coronets and Super Bees,” said Hall.

The auction will leave only about 25 cars on the lot for Hall and his team to restore.  So far, it looks like finding buyers shouldn’t be a problem.

Read more: Rust Valley Restorers back for ‘gamut of emotions’ in 4th season

“We have lots of activity,” said Todd Schwindt, EG Auctions.

“We have about 600 people online who have registered to bid and about every minute since we started we keep getting new bidders.”

The auction not only attracts car enthusiasts but also fans of the popular Rust Valley Restorers show and Hall.

The Rust Valley Restorers auction wrapped up Sunday, Oct. 2

