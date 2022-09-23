‘Bring a trailer’: Stars of Rust Valley Restorers hosting no-reserve auctions

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s best-known car restorer is once again parting with some of his beloved collection.

Earlier this month, reality TV star Mike Hall announced that he and co-star Avery Shoaf will be holding no-reserve auctions Oct. 1-2, stating he has to sell because he lost his storage yard.

The auctions will be hosted by Alberta-based EG Auctions, which also hosted Hall’s wildly popular auction last fall. More than 550 vehicles were up for sale, with Hall — the lead character in Rust Valley Restorers — saying he wound up selling all but 50 or so of his prized collection.

According to EG Auctions, that original sale went viral, with cars going to new homes across Canada – all 10 provinces and two territories – plus the U.S., and overseas as well.

In addition, the company said there were long lineups at Hall’s yard in Tappen, B.C., on the day of the auction.

Now, Hall and Shoaf will be emptying parts of their collections next weekend.

View image in full screen Reality TV stars Avery Shoaf and Mike Hall. Facebook

“Some of the stuff I sold at the last auction, I bought back,” Hall said in the video. “A bunch of other stuff, I didn’t want to let go or couldn’t let go, I’ve got no choice.

“One more big auction, and some of my personal favourites are coming up on the block — no reserve.”

In the video, Hall made the announcement in a garage in front of several dust-covered vehicles. One of them was what Hall called a rust-free, rolling shell of a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner, with the original 383 cubic-inch engine.

EG Auctions says Hall will have 200 lots to bid on Oct. 1, including around 160 vehicles. Meanwhile, Shoaf will also have around 200 lots, including 141 vehicles.

For more information about the auction, go online to EG Auctions or visit EG Auction’s Facebook page.

“Bring a trailer. A big one,” Shoaf joked in one Facebook post, with Hall adding “bring cash, even better.”

