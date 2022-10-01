Menu

Sports

Near perfect day from Hillock boosts Mustangs to 5-0

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted October 1, 2022 4:58 pm

Evan Hillock threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns as the Western Mustangs hammered McMaster 44-7 in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.

The second-year quarterback was playing in his hometown for the first time in his University career and threw just four incompletions all day going 21-for-25 with no interceptions.

Hillock leads the OUA with 13 touchdown passes through five games.

Western led 33-0 at halftime.

Griffin Campbell hauled in four passes for 96 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Justin Nickson also caught a touchdown pass from Hillock and had five receptions for 64 yards.

Savaughn Magnaye-Jones was the Mustangs had 85 yards on six catches.

Western threw a balanced attack at McMaster with 240 yards rushing spread out over four running backs. Keon Edwards gained at least 100 yards for the fifth consecutive game with 107 yards on 16 carries. Edouard Wanadi, troy Thompson and Keanu Yazbeck also added to Western’s ground game that was again fueled by strong play from the Mustangs offensive line.

Defensively Emerson Palecny, Bruce Maas and Jackson Findlay all recorded a sack. Maas had two tackles for a loss.

Western also forced four fumbles on the day and came away with two turnovers.

The Marauders managed just 47 yards rushing.

Western leads the OUA in nearly every defensive category including points allowed per game and passing and rushing yards allowed per game.

Western entered the weekend at number one in the U Sports football rankings.

McMaster fell to 1-4 on the year. The Marauders forfeited a victory over York in the second week of the season after discovering they had used an ineligible player.

The Mustangs will visit 3-3 U of T on Friday, Oct. 7 heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

Western’s next home game will be against the Windsor Lancers on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

