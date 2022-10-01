Menu

Canada

Driver flees crash on Vancouver’s Knight Street, 1 injured: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Safeeya Pirani Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 1:32 pm
A three-car vehicle crash stopped traffic for hours Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A three-car vehicle crash stopped traffic for hours Saturday morning. Global News

Vancouver Police are investigating a serious early morning crash on Knight Street and East 51st.

A driver in a Range Rover was heading south when he rear-ended another vehicle, pushing it into a parked car and a light pole, according to police.

Read more: Man dead, alleged impaired driver in custody after B.C. crash

Vancouver police officers said the driver of the Range Rover fled as his vehicle rolled to a stop and he has not been located.

The driver of the Range Rover, involved in the crash, fled the scene, according to police. View image in full screen
The driver of the Range Rover, involved in the crash, fled the scene, according to police. Global News

But, investigators said they have a pretty good idea of who he is.

“We have video,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD officer.

“We are confident we will be able to confirm the identity of the driver.”

Read more: Abbotsford police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 21-year-old woman

BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded to the scene just before 3 a.m.

The driver, who was rear-ended, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic flow has resumed in the area.

