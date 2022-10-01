Driver flees crash on Vancouver’s Knight Street, 1 injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are investigating a serious early morning crash on Knight Street and East 51st.

A driver in a Range Rover was heading south when he rear-ended another vehicle, pushing it into a parked car and a light pole, according to police.

Vancouver police officers said the driver of the Range Rover fled as his vehicle rolled to a stop and he has not been located.

But, investigators said they have a pretty good idea of who he is.

“We have video,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD officer.

“We are confident we will be able to confirm the identity of the driver.”

BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded to the scene just before 3 a.m.

The driver, who was rear-ended, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic flow has resumed in the area.