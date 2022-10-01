SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: Party leaders begin final weekend of the campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 12:02 pm
As the Quebec election campaign enters its final weekend the main party leaders are fanning out across the province.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault was scheduled to have breakfast with supporters in Chibougamau and then travel around 600 kilometres south to Mont-Laurier in the province’s Laurentians, where he will meet with supporters in the evening.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade will be campaigning in three ridings where her party is polling in third place.

READ MORE: Quebec election: CAQ leader defends millions to U.S. consulting firm during pandemic

Today, she’s headed to the Gaspé Peninsula and will also visit the Îles-de-la-Madeleine — which her party lost by 15 votes in 2018. A trip to Kuujjuaq, the largest village in Quebec’s northern Nunavik region, is scheduled for tomorrow.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be in Montreal and plans to campaign in three ridings that were won by the Liberals in the last election, including Anglade’s riding of St-Henri–Ste-Anne.

READ MORE: Quebec’s ‘completely post COVID’ election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is to make several stops today from Quebec City to Longueuil, while on Sunday his campaign will fly to multiple parts of the province.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime plans to start the day going door to door in Quebec City before heading to a rally in Pointe-Claire, a largely English-speaking Montreal suburb.

