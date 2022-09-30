SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec election: CAQ leader defends millions to U.S. consulting firm during pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec minister Jean Boulet in the hot seat following false immigration claims' Quebec minister Jean Boulet in the hot seat following false immigration claims

Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault is defending his government’s decision to award millions of dollars worth of consulting contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic to a major American consulting firm.

Legault says McKinsey & Company helped advise his cabinet on best practices from around the world on managing COVID-19.

A Radio-Canada investigation published on Friday reveals the company billed the Quebec government $6.6 million — or $35,000 a day — for advice on issues like COVID-19 vaccination and strategic communications.

READ MORE: Quebec’s ‘completely post COVID’ election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers

Trending Stories

Legault’s four main opponents are denouncing the lack of transparency regarding the role that McKinsey & Company played during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives, Liberals, and Quebec solidaire say the Radio-Canada report is another reason to hold an independent public inquiry into the CAQ’s management of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the PQ has suspended one of its candidates, Pierre Vanier, who made anti-Muslim comments on social media.

 

Click to play video: 'Quebec minister Jean Boulet in the hot seat following false immigration claims' Quebec minister Jean Boulet in the hot seat following false immigration claims
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagFrancois Legault tagCAQ tagQuebec election tagLegault tagMcKinsey & Company tagConsulting Firm tagpandemic management tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers