Canada

No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 11:20 am
Two winning Maxmillion tickets were bought in B.C., with the remaining seven purchased in Ontario. View image in full screen
Two winning Maxmillion tickets were bought in B.C., with the remaining seven purchased in Ontario. Isaac Callan/Global News

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another day.

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday’s draw.

Of the 40 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, seven winning numbers were drawn, two of which will be shared by two ticket holders for a total of nine Maxmillion winners.

Read more: Some big winners sold in Ontario, but Lotto Max jackpot again stays unclaimed

Two winning Maxmillion tickets were bought in B.C., with the remaining seven purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 4 will be an estimated $70 million, with 47 $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
