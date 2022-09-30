Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued from Saskatoon garbage truck

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 11:40 am
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department saved a man from the bin of a garbage truck on Friday. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it rescued a man trapped in the bin of a garbage truck Friday at 5:45 a.m.

The driver of the garbage truck heard the man yelling and the truck stopped around the 200 block of 1st Avenue South. The man was then found on the truck’s camera.

Read more: Saskatoon’s fire department sees 2 water rescues Monday morning

Firefighters said the man wasn’t injured, but needed assistance out of the bin.

Trending Stories

No automatic tools were needed, and the fire department said it wasn’t sure if the person was unhoused or searching the bin for recyclables.

The man was turned over to the ambulance service for assessment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon fire causes $200,000 in damages' Saskatoon fire causes $200,000 in damages
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagFirefighters tagRescue tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagAmbulance tagGarbage Truck tagTrapped tagman trapped in garbage truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers