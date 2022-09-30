Man rescued from Saskatoon garbage truck

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it rescued a man trapped in the bin of a garbage truck Friday at 5:45 a.m.

The driver of the garbage truck heard the man yelling and the truck stopped around the 200 block of 1st Avenue South. The man was then found on the truck’s camera.

Firefighters said the man wasn’t injured, but needed assistance out of the bin.

No automatic tools were needed, and the fire department said it wasn’t sure if the person was unhoused or searching the bin for recyclables.

The man was turned over to the ambulance service for assessment.

