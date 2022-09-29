3 teens charged in connection with series of pharmacy robberies in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of pharmacy robberies in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sept. 28, officers received reports of two robberies at pharmacies in the Rogers Road and Silverthorn Avenue area at around 3:55 p.m., and another at a pharmacy in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West area at around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, in all three incidents three suspects stopped at the pharmacy in a stolen vehicle.

Officers said the boys entered the pharmacy wearing hoodies, masks and gloves.

“They immediately rushed behind the counters making demands for cash and narcotics,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the suspects then allegedly forced the employees around the store.

One of the suspects also allegedly punched an employee in the face, police said.

According to the force, the suspects then fled the area in the vehicle with cash and narcotics.

Police said officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and — with assistance from police dogs — arrested the suspects.

Officers said a knife was allegedly seized during the arrest.

“The stolen cash and narcotics were recovered,” police said.

The force said a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were charged with two counts each of robbery, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They were each also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Another 15-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with two counts each of robbery, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The teenagers cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.