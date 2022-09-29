Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Grand Park Drive area at around 5:19 p.m.

Officers said pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

“Use alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.

COLLISION:

– Burnhamthorpe Rd & Grand Park Dr in #Mississauga

– Ml pedestrian struck by vehicle

– Ml taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 5:19 p.m.

– PR22-0322521 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 29, 2022

