Traffic

Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 6:13 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Grand Park Drive area at around 5:19 p.m.

York police drop charges against husband, arrest new suspect in murder of Vaughan woman

Officers said pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

“Use alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal York Region hit-and-run' Police investigating after fatal York Region hit-and-run
