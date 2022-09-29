Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Grand Park Drive area at around 5:19 p.m.
Officers said pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.
“Use alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.
