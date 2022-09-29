Toronto city councillor charged with sexual assault, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Muskoka region.

Thompson’s lawyer, Calvin Berry, told Global News on Thursday that he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Thompson is currently serving his fifth term as councillor for Scarborough Centre. He is also the deputy mayor for the east area of the city.

Berry said the alleged assaults occurred in July of 2022, in the Muskoka area.

According to Berry, Thompson has a court date scheduled for November.

Berry said Thompson will plead not-guilty to the charges.

More to come…