Police helicopter locates suspect in Ajax after vehicle allegedly flees traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police in Cobourg, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 1:45 a.m., officers received a report that a Porsche SUV fled from a traffic stop in Cobourg and had allegedly almost struck the investigating officer.

Police said officers located the suspect vehicle, and attempted to stop it.

“It failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said Air1 was able to locate the vehicle and followed it to Ajax.

“The suspect vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed before striking a cement barrier and rolling onto a residential property on Range Road and Hoile Drive,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the driver was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said 24-year-old Isaac Stafford from Ajax is facing several charges including two counts of failing to stop for police, obstructing a police officer and unlawful possession of Oxycodone.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.