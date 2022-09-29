Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police helicopter locates suspect in Ajax after vehicle allegedly flees traffic stop

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:57 pm
WATCH: Durham Regional Police said Air1 was able to locate and track the suspect vehicle

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police in Cobourg, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 1:45 a.m., officers received a report that a Porsche SUV fled from a traffic stop in Cobourg and had allegedly almost struck the investigating officer.

Police said officers located the suspect vehicle, and attempted to stop it.

“It failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed,” police alleged in a news release.

Read more: Teen charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Durham Region: police

Officers said Air1 was able to locate the vehicle and followed it to Ajax.

Trending Stories

“The suspect vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed before striking a cement barrier and rolling onto a residential property on Range Road and Hoile Drive,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the driver was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said 24-year-old Isaac Stafford from Ajax is facing several charges including two counts of failing to stop for police, obstructing a police officer and unlawful possession of Oxycodone.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAjax tagSpeeding tagDurham Police tagDRPS tagdurham crime tagajax crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers