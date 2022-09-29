Menu

Crime

Teen charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:31 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into two carjackings in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional police said on Wednesday at around 9:45 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Coomer Crescent and Chapman Drive area of Ajax.

Officers said the suspect approached a female victim and allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to take her vehicle.

Read more: Police investigating after ‘numerous shots’ fired at Ajax home

“The female fought back and the male suspect fled,” officers said in a news release.

According to police, a short time later, a male suspect “matching the same description” allegedly approached another female victim on Gibb Street in Oshawa and robbed her of her Kia Rio.

Police said Air1 was able to locate the stolen vehicle on Highway 401, and followed it to an address in Peel Region.

Officers said that is where the suspect was taken into custody.

Read more: Woman taken to trauma centre after single-vehicle collision in Ajax

Police said a 17-year-old boy is now facing 20 charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

