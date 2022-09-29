Suspect linked to 144 LCBO thefts arrested after search warrant executed in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect linked to 144 LCBO thefts this year has been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Mississauga, police say.

Police said the estimated loss is valued at more than $70,000.

Ontario Provincial Police said their Nottawasaga and Dufferin detachments conducted a “lengthy” multi-jurisdictional investigation after an increase in thefts from LCBOs in their respective areas.

Police said the investigation was done in collaboration with the LCBO’s resource protection unit.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed in Mississauga where evidence was allegedly located in relation to the thefts.

Police said as a result, 39-year-old Matthew Doucette was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Doucette faces eight counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breaching probation.