Crime

Suspect linked to 144 LCBO thefts arrested after search warrant executed in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:25 pm
The LCBO logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The LCBO logo is seen in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A suspect linked to 144 LCBO thefts this year has been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Mississauga, police say.

Police said the estimated loss is valued at more than $70,000.

Ontario Provincial Police said their Nottawasaga and Dufferin detachments conducted a “lengthy” multi-jurisdictional investigation after an increase in thefts from LCBOs in their respective areas.

Police said the investigation was done in collaboration with the LCBO’s resource protection unit.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed in Mississauga where evidence was allegedly located in relation to the thefts.

Police said as a result, 39-year-old Matthew Doucette was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Doucette faces eight counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breaching probation.

