Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 more people charged in Calgary ‘grandparent scams’

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 29, 2022 2:09 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. Two more people have been charged in ongoing "grandparent scams" targeting Calgary's seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. Two more people have been charged in ongoing "grandparent scams" targeting Calgary's seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV

Two more people have been charged in ongoing “grandparent scams” targeting Calgary’s seniors.

Police said they were contacted by a senior last Thursday who said someone pretended to be his nephew over the phone. According to police, the caller claimed that the nephew was in trouble after being arrested and he needed thousands of dollars in cash to get out on bail.

Read more: 3 charged in numerous ‘grandparent scams’ in Calgary: CPS

The caller advised his “uncle” couldn’t talk about it to anyone else and the senior was then contacted by a second person claiming to be the nephew’s lawyer, police said.

The senior hung up, called his real nephew to confirm the story and then reported the incident to the police. The Calgary Police Service said officers were at the senior’s home when the person came to pick up the cash.

Story continues below advertisement

A second person was arrested last Friday.

Read more: Calgary man linked to numerous ‘grandparent scams’ charged by CPS

Nicky Cotroni-Bruno, 39, and Patrick Gill, 32, from Mascouche, Que. were charged with one count of defrauding a person over $5,000. Gill was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Cortroni-Bruno was released from custody but failed to appear in court on Monday. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest. He is described as approximately 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A wanted poster of Nicky Cotroni-Bruno. Cotroni-Bruno was accused of defrauding a person over $5,000 by the Calgary Police Service. View image in full screen
A wanted poster of Nicky Cotroni-Bruno. Cotroni-Bruno was accused of defrauding a person over $5,000 by the Calgary Police Service. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about Cotroni-Bruno’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagFraud tagscams tagGrandparent Scams taggrandparent scams calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers